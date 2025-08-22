An idea without technology is just a wish list

Bengaluru: Center for Management Studies (CMS) - Jain (Deemed-to-be University), one of India’s top-ranked private universities, proudly hosted a landmark National Conference on “Advancing Technology: Converting Visionary Ideas into Real-world Solutions”. The conference brought together thought leaders, educators, researchers, industry experts, and technologists from across the country and explored how emerging and generative technologies are capable of aggregating the best knowledge and content from around the world by reshaping the way individuals learn, collaborate, innovate, and succeed across diverse fields such as education, defence, healthcare, and social development.

The guest of honour, Prof. Harjinder Singh Bhatia Retd. Scientist, (DRDO) firmly emphasized that human intelligence must always remain in command, “There was a time when we trained machines; today, machines are responding back to us. Yet, the supremacy of the human brain can never be replaced.” He noted, urging students not to depend blindly on technology but to channel it responsibly. Further, he added, “in defence and in every field, solutions only hold value when delivered in real time. The true future of security, he remarked, lies in leveraging emerging technologies while ensuring they serve the larger purpose of humanity’s welfare.”

Dr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Registrar, in-charge Vice Chancellor, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) applauded the rapid growth of technology in his statement, “Technologies are evolving at a pace where the moment you master one, many others emerge. The real challenge is to keep pace, to learn, and to adapt.” He further highlighted, the concerns regarding the advancement of technology by stating, “This conference is a timely platform to acknowledge the benefits of technology while raising the right concerns, ensuring that progress works for humanity and not against it.”

Dr. Dinesh Nilkant, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) in his address highlighted the strong dependency of the world’s development on technology. He remarked, “In this world of rapid transformation, the process of innovation and applied technology is the crux. An idea without technology is just a wish list.” Also, emphasizing on the importance of implementation over ideation, he stressed, "Advancing technology is not just about discussing ideas; it is about moving into action. Only then can a dream become reality." Additionally, He addressed the common challenges of execution, stating, "Everybody knows what to do. The real question is how to do it. That is where technology becomes the answer."

Dr. Lakshman K, Conference Convener, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), remarked “Technological advancement is not only shaping our future but also inspiring the youth to journey forward with vision, innovation, and purpose." Furthermore marking the importance and impact of the conference he stated, "Jain Deemed-to-be University received 120 research papers out of which 80 were listed and though being a national conference, two international papers were received from Mauritius and Malaysia..."

Dr. Varalakshmi S., Co-Convener added “The vision is to cultivate a cohort that flourishes through interdisciplinary knowledge and collaborative research.” Emphasizing the purpose of the conference, she remarked, “By uniting voices across disciplines, we are creating not just scholarly papers, but a stronger academic and technology-driven foundation for the future.”

The National Conference at CMS, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), served as a powerful reminder of how emerging and generative technologies are redefining learning, collaboration, and innovation, while shaping real-world impact across education, defence, healthcare, and social development.