Anti cancer drive, Bike rally delivers message

Bengaluru: A bike rally aimed at spreading awareness about cancer and supporting treatment for underprivileged patients was organised on Sunday by Advika Care Foundation in collaboration with Prakriya Hospitals. The event, themed "Ride Against Cancer," saw the participation of 60 riders who journeyed from Prakriya Hospital near Nagasandra to Solur.

Dr. Srinivas Chirukuri, CEO of Prakriya Hospitals, highlighted the rally’s objective of promoting early cancer detection and raising funds for the treatment of around 100 needy patients. "Early diagnosis is crucial in the fight against cancer. This initiative not only spreads awareness but also helps us extend medical support to those in need," he said.

Cancer survivors also participated in the event, sharing their inspiring stories of resilience and recovery. "Through this rally, we want to give hope to those battling cancer and show that life beyond the disease is possible," said Rajshree Warrier, Chief Administrative Officer of Advika Care Foundation.

Managing Trustee Bala Warrier stressed the impact of cancer on economically weaker sections. "Many families struggle to afford treatment. This initiative is a step towards bridging that gap and supporting affected individuals and their loved ones," he said.

Advika Care Foundation and Prakriya Hospitals have been actively engaged in social initiatives, including the recently launched "Swachh Dasarahalli" cleanliness drive to address waste management in the area. As part of their ongoing awareness efforts, the organisations will be hosting a 5 km "We, Not I" walkathon on February 2, 2025, near Vidhana Soudha to further highlight the importance of cancer awareness.















