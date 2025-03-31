As axed Karnataka BJP MLA meets Cong leader, M.B. Patil dismisses any ties between Yatnal, party

Bengaluru: Following his six-year expulsion from the BJP, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, on Monday met Dharwad Rural Congress District President, Anil Kumar, at a private hotel in Dharwad, where they reportedly held discussions for nearly two hours. However, a senior Congress leader dismissed any connection between the expelled BJP leader and his party.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, when asked about the possibility of Yatnal joining the Congress, dismissed it saying, "MLA Yatnal has not submitted any application to us, and it is not appropriate for me to comment on the matter.”

“Even if he were to apply for membership, he would not be welcome in the Congress, as he has previously targeted and humiliated a particular community as per his whims and fancies," Patil stated.

He added, "Yatnal has made derogatory remarks in the past, making it difficult to consider his application. However, the final decision rests with State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the party high command. That being said, the question does not arise, as Yatnal has not applied for membership."

Meanwhile, Yatnal has continued his scathing attacks on BJP state President, B.Y. Vijayendra, and his father, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

His supporters have held meetings and decided to appeal to the BJP high command to revoke his suspension. Yatnal has also hinted at the possibility of launching a new party.

Senior BJP leader and Raitha Morcha President, A.S. Patil Nadahalli, strongly criticised Yatnal, referring to him as a "mouse."

Speaking to the media at the BJP office in Bengaluru on Monday, Nadahalli stated that Yatnal was a "media-created phenomenon."

"When he was expelled, barely 2,000 to 3,000 people protested. Only two office bearers from Vijayapura district resigned in his support. No one took to the streets. He calls himself the ‘lion of Hindus,’ but this is a creation of the media. Now, in his current situation, he must decide whether he is truly a lion or just a mouse," he remarked sarcastically.

Nadahalli also questioned Yatnal’s political strength, stating, "In his own constituency, he failed to secure a lead for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. How can he think of starting a new party?

“Instead of engaging in such discussions, let’s focus on new projects and plans for the new year. We are committed to strengthening the party based on Hindutva principles. In the next election, under Vijayendra's leadership, the BJP will secure a majority."

He further stated that the people would punish Yatnal for his sharp criticism of Vijayendra and Yediyurappa.

"In 2023, seven of us from Vijayapura district lost, but Yatnal managed to win in the Assembly polls. For the Lok Sabha elections, a meeting was held where all leaders participated, except Yatnal. Yet, we defeated candidates ensured the victory of former CM Basavaraj Bommai.

“However, in Yatnal’s constituency, Congress secured a lead of 10,000 votes. We will request Vijayendra to convene a mega convention in Vijayapura, and we are confident of winning the local body elections. Yatnal’s tactics of issuing threats will not work," he asserted.