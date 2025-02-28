Auto-Rickshaw Crushed Between Buses in Bengaluru, Two Dead

A fatal accident at Hosakerehalli Cross on Wednesday morning claimed the lives of two people when an auto-rickshaw was caught between two BMTC buses.

The victims were identified as Anil Kumar, an auto driver from KP Agrahara, and Vishnu Bhapat, an Ayurvedic doctor from Banashankari.

Vishnu had recently celebrated his birthday, and his son, who had traveled from the United States for the occasion, had returned just the night before the accident.

Eyewitnesses reported that a BMTC bus from Sita Circle had slowed down due to a car reversing ahead of it.

The auto-rickshaw had halted behind the bus when another BMTC bus, allegedly speeding, crashed into it from behind. The impact left the auto-rickshaw trapped between the two buses, completely crushed.

Banashankari Traffic Police arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection. Locals assisted in retrieving the bodies, which were later sent to St. John’s Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Vishnu Bhapat’s relatives are in shock. His nephew, Abhay Bhapat, stated that Vishnu and his wife were likely on their way to work in Girinagar when the accident occurred. Both of Vishnu’s children, who are doctors, live in the United States.











