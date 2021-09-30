Bengaluru college shut after 60 students test Covid positive

Coronavirus in Bengaluru: A residential college at Anekal on the city outskirts the city has been shut after 60 students tested positive for Covid-19.



District Health Officer of Bengaluru Urban district, G Srinivas said on Wednesday, "We tested 195 students after one of them got fever. Results showed that 60 of them have Covid. The results of the remaining are yet to come."

"While 59 students are asymptomatic and quarantined, the student with high fever has been admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. We have shut the college for the time being," Srinivas said.

He further added that some of the students who have tested positive are from Tamil Nadu.

According to Health Department officials, there are 485 students in the hostel, while the college has 22 teachers and 35 other staff. Following the Covid-19 positive cases, disinfectants were sprayed in the hostel and the classrooms.