Bengaluru Man Struggles Despite Earning Rs 1.5 Lakh Per Month

A Reddit user has sparked discussion about the high cost of living in Bengaluru, revealing that even a monthly income of Rs 1.5 lakh does not ensure financial stability. The user, identified as onepoint5zero, described the challenges of sustaining a comfortable lifestyle while managing expenses, loan repayments, and family obligations.

Despite what appears to be a substantial salary, the user expressed concerns about financial vulnerability. A significant portion of his income is allocated to supporting family members in his hometown and servicing loans, leaving him with only Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in monthly savings. The fear of job loss looms large, as his savings would deplete within a few months if employment were to end abruptly.

Finding affordable and quality housing remains a struggle. The Redditor and his fiancée currently reside in a paying guest (PG) accommodation, unable to afford a rental apartment in the city’s competitive real estate market. Skyrocketing property prices and high demand make it difficult for young professionals to secure reasonable living spaces.

The rising cost of essential commodities further compounds financial stress. The user highlighted that expenses on food, groceries, and utilities continue to escalate, eroding disposable income. While many assume that a six-figure salary ensures comfort, the reality is far from it, with inflation adding to economic pressures.

Apart from personal expenses, the financial burden of supporting family members intensifies the strain. The user stated that his parents depend entirely on his remittances, making it impossible to reduce expenses. The obligation to provide financial aid adds to emotional distress, making stability even harder to achieve.

The post, shared on the Indian Workplace subreddit, quickly gained traction, resonating with many professionals facing similar struggles. Commenters echoed sentiments of financial anxiety, with one stating, “Income isn’t wealth. The ones who truly feel secure are those with generational assets.” Another user remarked, “Welcome to adulthood—constant stress about money is just part of life.”