BESCOM introduces online facility for new connections without OC, CC

Bengaluru: Ina major relief for consumers, the long-standing hurdles in obtaining new electricity connections from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) appear to have eased. Applicants can now apply online and secure new power connections directly, even without providing an Occupancy Certificate (OC) or Completion Certificate (CC).

Until recently, new connections had to be routed only through contractors, and BESCOM had made OC and CC mandatory for fresh connections. However, the new system allows homeowners to apply themselves through an online portal, cutting down middlemen and making the process more transparent.

Consumers are required to provide their basic personal details, such as name, contact information, and one valid identity proof, along with property details including address, geographical coordinates, and the size of the building. They must also specify the purpose of usage—whether residential, commercial, or for an EV charging station—along with subdivision information, load requirement, and voltage preference. Scanned copies of an identity document and proof of occupancy, such as a sale deed, khata certificate, or tax receipt, need to be uploaded. Completion Certificate details are listed on the portal but filling them is not mandatory. The application is finalized with an online payment of the applicable fee.

While there has been no official announcement from either BESCOM or the state government about this change, several consumers have successfully obtained permanent electricity connections through this process and have shared their supporting documents. If expanded across the board, the new online system is expected to save homeowners from bureaucratic delays and eliminate the need to rely on contractors for new connections.