BJP slams govt for not paying heed to ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign

Bengaluru: Targeting the Congress-led government over the rising “I Love Mohammad” campaign in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday that instead of focusing on vote fraud, attention should be paid to “I Love Muhammad” campaign. Speaking to media at the State BJP Office -- Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, said, “Innocents should not become victims of such attempts.”

He also emphasised that “Instead of focusing on issues like voter fraud, attention should be paid to matters like the “I Love Mohammad” campaign, and the state government must take immediate action against such elements”. Former Deputy Chief Minster Ashwath Narayan appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony in the state. He condemned the attempts to divide the society, adding that certain malicious intentions, conspiracies, and provocations are aimed at disrupting its progress and well-being.

“The society is burning. Instead of addressing this, what are the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other Ministers doing? They are neither doing good, promoting development, nor managing administration,” Ashwath Narayan said.

He also hit out at the Congress-led state government, “Quality education is not being provided; basic facilities like housing and water are not being delivered,” he said, criticising the authorities. “Home Minister G. Parameshwara should take action if at all he is alert. People should not get caught in conflicts amidst such confusion,” he added.

“What is the purpose of the “I Love Mohammad” procession? Who was behind it?” Ashwath Narayan asked. He said that such developments are intended to create communal unrest and provoke society, noting that even before the procession began, it started with “I Love Mohammad” posters.

He accused the state government of remaining inactive, failing to take action, and indirectly encouraging the disturbance.