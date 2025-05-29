Centre’s ESIC Officials Visit Mangaluru ESI Hospital Following MP Brijesh Chowta’s Persistent Push

Mangaluru: A high-level team from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) headquarters in New Delhi visited the ESI Hospital in Shivabagh, Mangaluru on Thursday, following persistent efforts by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta. The visit aimed to assess the state of infrastructure and address the chronic shortage of staff and medical personnel that has plagued the hospital for months.

The central team included Deputy Medical Commissioner Mona Verma and South Zone Insurance Commissioner (under ICT) T. Renuka Prasad. The team conducted a detailed inspection of the hospital's wards, laboratories, operating theatres, and staff quarters, and held discussions with the hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Shailaja and other staff.

The visit comes in the wake of several representations made by Capt. Chowta to both the ESIC Director General in Delhi and Karnataka's Labour Minister. The MP had earlier paid a surprise visit to the hospital and expressed concern over the difficulties faced by the district’s working-class patients due to the lack of adequate medical staff and facilities.

Following this, he had urged the state to establish a "Karnataka ESI Society" to streamline administration, enable quicker procurement of medical equipment, and facilitate the recruitment of qualified doctors and paramedics. Despite writing to the Labour Minister over three months ago, Chowta said no action had been taken by the state government.

Speaking to reporters after the ESIC team’s visit, Capt. Chowta said he was pleased with the prompt response from the Centre. "The visit by the ESIC officials is a result of continuous follow-up. I am confident this will lead to substantial improvement in the quality of treatment and infrastructure at the hospital," he stated.

However, he emphasised the urgent need for the Karnataka government to step up. "To ensure smooth operation of ESI services across the state and to fully utilise Central funds, the state must immediately constitute an ESI Society. If not, the government should seriously consider transferring the hospital’s management to ESIC to avoid further delays that affect healthcare delivery to the poor and working-class population," Chowta said.

During their visit, the Delhi team also reportedly indicated their willingness to take over the hospital’s administration, if the state agrees, and upgrade services within the existing regulatory framework.

The ESIC hospital in Mangaluru serves a large section of industrial workers and low-income earners in Dakshina Kannada district, and has long been considered a critical healthcare facility for insured persons under the ESI scheme.