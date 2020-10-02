Congress leaders condemn arrests of Rahul, Priyanka 

Bengaluru: As the video clip about former Congress president Rahul Gandhi falling into a street side bush on the Yamuna Expressway on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border went viral, Karnataka Congress leaders took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn the attack and detention of Rahul and Priyanka.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah said, "I condemn the attack on Shri. @RahulGandhi in Uttar Pradesh".

In a tongue and cheek remark, Siddaramaiah said that a wise man once said, 'Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.' And tagged to @narendramodi and @myogiadityanath, have proved that they draw inspiration from violence.

He asserted that he strongly condemned the arrest of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh.

"@myogiadityanath, will have to pay a price for his high handedness," he said on Twitter.

KPCC president DK Shiva Kumar also condemned the attack and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi - "Why is the PM not speaking about Beti Bachao now?" he questioned angrily.

"Under what law has he (Rahul) been detained? Why are he and Priyanka Gandhi not being allowed to meet the victim's family?" Shivakumar asked.