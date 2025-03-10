Doctors use robotic technology to save life of 50-yr-old patient

Bengaluru: A team of expert doctors at Narayana Health Hospital, Bangalore, recently saved the life of a 50-year-old patient who was suffering from a complex lung tumour using robotic-assisted surgery. The surgery was led by thoracic surgeon Dr. Vijay CL, with the help of the advanced robotic system, da Vinci.

The patient had a chronic cough and was misdiagnosed with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) before arriving at the hospital. A CT scan revealed that he had a large tumour in the right side of the lung, which was blocking the entire lung. A bronchoscopy was done to examine it further, which resulted in incessant bleeding – making a biopsy impossible.

After assessing the patient’s scans and medical records in detail, the team led by Dr. Vijay decided to go ahead with a surgery upfront as this was a rare case where even a biopsy was not possible.“In such cases where the tumour sits on the right bronchus (windpipe), it is usually very difficult to preserve the lung. Doctors usually go ahead with a pneumonectomy, a procedure to remove the lung in order to prevent the tumour from spreading and proving fatal. However, the procedure is complicated, carries a lot of risk and significantly reduces patient lifespan and quality of life. This is why we decided to go for a minimally-invasive approach,” said Dr. Vijay C L, Thoracic surgeon at Narayana Health Hospital, Bangalore.

After evaluating the situation, the team proceeded with robotic-assisted surgery. From the outset, the patient presented significant challenges due to severe infections caused by the tumour blocking the lung, leading to sputum retention and widespread infection. As the team advanced toward the tumour, they encountered numerous new blood vessels around it, a result of its prolonged presence and repeated infections.

“As the surgery progressed, we carefully controlled bleeding, removed lymph nodes, and freed the tumour while preserving the lung’s critical blood supply. Unlike typical lung cancer surgeries, where blood vessels are divided along with the bronchus, this procedure required safeguarding the arteries and veins to maintain lung function. The three-dimensional visualization offered by the robotic system enabled precise tumour removal without bleeding and ensured the preservation of the lung,” Dr. Vijay added.

From a critical situation where the patient risked losing his entire right lung, the team was thus able to achieve complete tumour removal, restored full functionality, and extended the patient’s lifespan using robotic-assisted surgery. He was discharged within three days post-surgery, and is recovering well.

Expressing gratitude, the 50-year-old patient said, “I am grateful for the excellent care provided by Dr. Vijay CL and the surgical team at Narayana Health. They counselled me about the benefits of undergoing robot-assisted surgery and executed the surgery to remove the tumour safely without any complications. Without their support and care, I would not have recovered so quickly and returned to my normal life sooner than I expected.”

According to Dr. Vijay, these types of tumours, when completely removed with clear margins, have an excellent long-term prognosis. Unlike lung cancer, which carries a significant risk of recurrence even after treatment and has a limited 5- or 10-year survival rate, these tumours offer the possibility of decades of healthy living. “In fact, many patients who underwent similar surgery in their 20s continue to lead healthy lives well into their 40s or 50s, provided they maintain regular follow-ups. These tumours rarely recur, enabling patients to achieve a near-normal life expectancy,” Dr. Vijay stated.