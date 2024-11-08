Grade XII student Nidhi Mittal clinches gold

Bengaluru: Exemplifying outstanding skill, confidence, and perseverance, Nidhi Mittal, a Grade XI student from Greenwood High International School, has emerged as champion, securing the gold medal in the U17 Air Rifle girls’ category in the 6th edition of ISSO India shooting competition, recently held in Gurgaon. Nidhi scored 399 out of 400 in a near-perfect score for her exceptional achievement in her pursuit of excellence in sports where she showed her skills in marksmanship, focus, and adaptability.

This prestigious competition, organized by the International Schools Sports Organization (ISSO), garnered over 115 participants from 52 international curriculum schools across India, all affiliated with Cambridge and IB and other international boards. ISSO is officially linked with the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), with ISSO athletes regularly competing in the SGFI National School Games since 2017. ISSO aims at encouraging sports across all international curriculum schools all over India and strives to grow athletic talent through a well-established platform while giving students an opportunity to compete nationally as well as internationally.

Reflecting on her victory, Nidhi Mittal said, “Winning the gold medal at the ISSO championship has been a dream come true. The experience I gained at the competition made me realize the importance of proper preparation and mental toughness and the elements of focus, technique, and managing pressure play a crucial role in competitive shooting”

“We are extremely proud of Nidhi’s achievement at the ISSO India shooting championship.” stated Ms. Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee of Greenwood High International School. “Her hard work and determination are truly inspiring, and this journey speaks to what can be achieved when passion is replete with commitment. It is quite inspiring and satisfying to watch her take up the challenge and use her talent, focus and expertise in this intensely competitive environment.”

Nidhi has an impressive track record of competitive shooting. Among her achievements are two gold medals with the senior and junior teams, besides an individual bronze medal in the sub-youth category at the 12th Karnataka State Championship, July 2024, where she has achieved an overall state ranking of 6th.

The International Schools Sports Organization (ISSO) provides an excellent platform for students to apply skills like discipline, strategic thinking, and resilience, which are essential in sports. Looking ahead, Greenwood High encourages students to constantly challenge themselves, work together and face athletic competition and they remain committed to supporting young talented individuals in the years ahead in the pursuit of their passion for sport while learning and developing lifelong skills.