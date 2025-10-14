High command may seek MLAs’ opinion, hints Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Amid growing speculation over a possible change in leadership in Karnataka, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara on Sunday stated that the Congress high command may once again seek the opinion of MLAs if it considers replacing the Chief Minister. However, he also indicated that the high command could choose not to consult them, depending on its decision.

Speaking to reporters near his Sadashivanagar residence, Parameshwara reacted to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s recent statement that the selection of the Chief Minister is entirely a decision of the high command and not of the MLAs. “It is true that the high command has the final say, but MLAs’ opinions also matter. After the party wins, the leader is chosen based on legislators’ support. The high command usually sends observers to collect their opinions and prepare a report,” he said.

Recalling past developments, he pointed out that even Siddaramaiah’s first appointment as Chief Minister in 2013 was based on the MLAs’ opinions gathered by the observers. “The same process can be followed this time as well, or the high command can decide without seeking opinions. It is entirely up to them,” he added.

When asked about his own aspirations for the top post, Parameshwara subtly confirmed his interest while maintaining loyalty to the party.

“I had said it casually — everyone can aspire to be Chief Minister. Whoever the high command chooses, we will stand by that decision. D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are in the first line, and we are in the second line. That’s all,” he said, indirectly acknowledging his ambition.On the controversy surrounding Minister Priyank Kharge’s letter demanding a ban on RSS activities in government premises, Parameshwara said he was unaware of the letter but assured it would be examined if it comes before his department. “If such a proposal reaches us, we will examine its pros and cons before making any decision,” he remarked.

Defending his presence at an ABVP event, Parameshwara clarified, “I did not participate in the program; I only folded my hands in respect when the procession passed by. Is it wrong to pay respect to Abbakka? I had already clarified this earlier.”

Responding to R.V. Deshpande’s claim that development has slowed under the Congress government, Parameshwara countered, “The Chief Minister has visited every district, laying foundation stones worth thousands of crores, including ₹3,000 crore projects in Tumakuru. Even guarantees have proper funding. How can one say development is stagnant?” he said.

His remarks once again highlight the simmering tension within the Congress over leadership ambitions while the high command continues to maintain a guarded silence.