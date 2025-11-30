Idli-vada meet ends, but no breakthrough

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar sat down for a highly anticipated breakfast on Saturday, a meeting meant to calm the chatter over a possible leadership change. Though the smiles and handshakes at a media met that followed the idli-vada breakfast meet, the talks between the duo failed to ‘break the ice’. Both the leaders held firm to their positions during the meeting at the CM’s official residence.

The tensions go back to an understanding — never officially confirmed by the Congress but widely spoken of — that Shivakumar would take over as CM once Siddaramaiah completed half his term.

With the government hitting the 2.5-year mark on November 20, the buzz about a possible transition has grown louder.