Infant among 5 found dead in house; girl lived with bodies for 5 days

Bengaluru: Five persons of a family, including a nine-month-old boy, were found dead in a house in the Byadarahalli police limits in Bengaluru late on Friday night.

The four adults were found hanging from the ceiling, while the baby boy was found dead on the bed. A two-and-a-half-year-old girl who lived with the bodies for five days was rescued. The deceased have been identified as Bharathi (51), a resident of Tigalarapalya and wife of a journalist, her daughters Sinchana (34), Sindhoora (34) and son Madhusagar (25).

DCP (West) Sanjeev M. Patil said the incident came to light after the journalist, Hulagere Shankar, returned home after four days only to find that the door of the house was not opening. After he informed the police, the door was broken open.

On entering the house, the police found the bodies in a decomposed state. They four allegedly committed suicide after closing all the windows and doors.

Shankar called them several times over the past three days, but all his calls went unanswered. "The police are searching for a suicide note or any other evidence from the house. We are also trying to find out how the neighbours did not come to know of the incident even after three-four days," Patil said. It is suspected that some family dispute led to the tragic incident. However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is on, the police said.