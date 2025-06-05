Kannada Actor's Mother Challenges Prolonged Detention In Karnataka High Court Despite Bail Grant

The mother of Kannada actor Ranya Rao has approached the Karnataka High Court with a habeas corpus petition, seeking judicial intervention to secure her daughter's release from prolonged custody. The legal challenge centers on the actor's continued detention despite receiving bail approval in a high-profile gold smuggling case.

Ranya Rao secured bail from the Special Court for Economic Offences on May 20, yet remains incarcerated due to overlapping charges under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974 (COFEPOSA). This legal complexity has created a situation where despite judicial relief in one case, the actor continues to face detention under preventive custody provisions.

The case originated from Rao's arrest at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on March 3, where customs officials allegedly discovered a sophisticated gold concealment operation. Investigators reportedly found 14.8 kilograms of gold bars strategically hidden around her waist and calves using medical bandages and tissues, with additional quantities concealed in her footwear and clothing pockets.

The seized contraband, comprising 24-carat gold valued at over Rs 12.56 crore, was allegedly smuggled from Dubai. The substantial quantity and sophisticated concealment methods led to charges under both the Customs Act and the Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, creating multiple legal proceedings that have complicated her release.

During recent court proceedings, Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamath indicated that formal objections had been filed regarding the habeas corpus petition. The Karnataka High Court has scheduled the next hearing for June 18, providing both parties time to prepare their arguments on the detention's legality.

The Special Court for Economic Offences had granted bail to both Rao and co-accused Tarun Kondaru Raju under specific conditions, including surrender of passports, prohibition from leaving the country, and execution of Rs 2 lakh bonds with two sureties each. Justice Vishwanath C Gowdar's bail order came after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence failed to file charges within the mandatory timeframe.

However, the COFEPOSA legislation provides authorities with extensive powers to maintain preventive detention for individuals suspected of activities threatening foreign exchange conservation or engaging in smuggling operations. This legal framework allows continued custody even when bail has been granted in related cases, creating the current legal impasse.

The case highlights the complex intersection of multiple legal frameworks governing economic offences in India, where overlapping jurisdictions can result in prolonged detention despite judicial relief in specific charges. The High Court's decision will likely provide crucial clarity on the balance between preventive detention powers and individual liberty rights in cases involving serious economic crimes.