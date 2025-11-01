Kannada is facing challenges from within and outside

Bengaluru: FormerCM and MP Basavaraja Bommai said that today, Kannada is facing challenges both from Kannadigas themselves and from outsiders. Southern neighboring languages do not accept Kannada and they look at them with prejudice. Need of the hour is to correct all of them and work to elevate Kannada.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Samskruthi Sangama 2025 awards ceremony organized by the Dr. C. Somashekhar and Smt. N. Sarvamangala Literary Service Trust at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru, where eminent achievers were honored with lifetime achievement awards here on Friday.

He said one must listen to what Somashekhar says in his programs. Today, even speeches happen through Artificial intelligence buy words must have value. They should gain the strength to act according to their words. God has given them all opportunities for which they must introspect whether they have lived up to our words. “ We are constantly conversing with ourselves. Our closest friend is our own self. When we lie to others, we lie first to ourselves. Being cautious even of our own shadow — that is our culture. Much discussion has happened about culture; in truth, all of it has evolved from human values.”

The former CM said of late, people don’t understand the difference between culture and civilization. When they see a rich man, they often praise him as ‘highly cultured’. But if they look closer, they realize the difference. Civilisation means — once there were cycles, then came bikes, buses, and now airplanes; cities have grown. Civilisation is about what they have. Culture is about what they are. No matter how wealthy they become but still breathe the same amount of air. Air and light are equal for everyone.

The MP said in Kannada, how they understand culture defines their essence. Somashekhar has been recognizing those who embody the culture of knowledge. He has written many books and made remarkable contributions to Kannada as an administrator. Many officers have talent, but when authority takes over, their talent gets subdued. In Somashekhar’s case, his talent never diminished. It is heartening to hear that he is contesting in the Kannada Sahitya Parishat elections. Literature itself is political. Every human being is a political creature; politics exists in every home. Today, Kannada faces challenges both from within and from outside. Other southern languages do not accept Kannada. “ Our neighbors view us with prejudice. We must set things right and raise Kannada’s stature. There is no threat to Kannada — it can never perish”.

Bommai said folklore expert H.L. Nagegowda is well known personality. Inspired by him, they established the Folk University at Shiggaon. If Janapada Loka and the Folk University work together, it will be highly beneficial. Kappanna and K.T. Chikkanna have done remarkable work. Kasturi Shankar lives in our hearts — they listen to her songs every day,” he said.

He said they have all worked in many fields. But they must reflect on what they have done to build our nation and land. There is a difference between the concept of the nation at the time of independence and the one today. If the nation survives, culture will survive. “ We remember the welfare state through Vachanas. Vachana literature and Dasa literature are great treasures of Kannada”.

The former CM said whether they should feel happy or sad that Basavanna remains relevant today is debatable. Basavanna is needed by all, but it is painful that he is being used as a political object. If they fail to accept the concept of one nation, it will be unfortunate. If they stand strong now, no one will be able to touch them for the next hundred years.

On this occasion, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushothama Bilimale, Karnataka Nataka Academy Chairman K.V. Nagaraja Murthy, and awardees H.C. Boralingaiah, K.T. Chikkanna, Srinivas G. Kappanna, Ranjan Darga, and Kasturi Shankar, as well as Dr. C. Somashekhar and N. Sarvamangala, presidents of the organizing trust, were present.