Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar Vows To Pursue Justice Against CT Ravi

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar reaffirmed her determination on Monday to seek justice against BJP MLC CT Ravi, whom she accused of using a derogatory term against her during a legislative session. Hebbalkar declared her intent to escalate the matter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu.

“There is no question of forgiving Ravi at any cost,” Hebbalkar stated, adding, “If I get an opportunity, I will meet the prime minister and bring to his notice the injustice that has happened to me.”

The incident occurred on December 19 during an altercation in the Legislative Council, where Ravi allegedly called her a “prostitute.” Following Hebbalkar’s complaint, Ravi was arrested later that evening at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

Hebbalkar expressed shock and disbelief at the alleged remark. “For two days, I remained silent, deeply shocked. I have fought for 26 years to reach this level, enduring and overcoming injustices,” she said.

She criticized BJP leaders, including state BJP president BY Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, for defending Ravi. She also expressed disappointment with Panchamasali Lingayat community leaders, Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad, for supporting Ravi. “They are prioritizing politics over morality by backing someone who has insulted a woman,” she remarked.

Hebbalkar condemned Ravi’s public appearances, where he was reportedly garlanded and celebrated, despite the allegations. “If he has any conscience, he should admit guilt to the women in his family,” she demanded.

The minister vowed to ensure Ravi faces consequences for his alleged misconduct. “I will not rest until Ravi is punished for insulting women,” she declared, hinting at plans to release evidence supporting her claims.

Meanwhile, Ravi alleged mistreatment during police custody, claiming he was denied food and rest. However, Hebbalkar dismissed these allegations as political theatrics. “Police acted within the law. What injuries is he talking about? I’m ready to face a hundred such Ravis,” she countered.

The High Court, which granted Ravi’s interim release on December 20, cited procedural lapses in his arrest but instructed him to cooperate with the investigation. Hebbalkar has urged authorities to expedite the police probe and forensic analysis.

“They (BJP) are shielding someone who insulted a woman in the House. Their true faces must be revealed,” Hebbalkar asserted, vowing to continue her fight for justice.