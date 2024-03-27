Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
KSRTC charged rs 444 for four parrots
The state owned KSRTC charged rs 444 for four lovebirds (parrots) for transporting from Bengaluru to Mysuru. The whopping fare went viral in social media on Wednesday.
Bengaluru: The state owned KSRTC charged rs 444 for four lovebirds (parrots) for transporting from Bengaluru to Mysuru. The whopping fare went viral in social media on Wednesday. According to officials Grandma and little girl bought lovebirds and traveled to Mysore at 8 am on Wednesday. Two have been given free tickets under Shakti Yojana. However, four parrots have been given tickets at a price of Rs 444, which is Rs 111 for one.
Passengers also captured and shared the scene of grandmother and granddaughter sitting in the middle of the bus seat with lovebirds. More importantly, the ticket price has attracted everyone's attention.
Grandmother and Granddaughter are treated as adults and given free travel tickets by the conductor under Shakti Yojana. In another ticket, the lovebirds are treated as 'children' and given a ticket of Rs 444. As per KSRTC rules, passengers have to buy half ticket for pets and birds they carry with them. Passengers who do not get tickets in this way are allowed to levy a fine of 10 per cent on the ticket price of their journey.
KSRTC officials said that if the conductor does not issue half the ticket, there is a possibility of filing a criminal case and suspending the conductor for misappropriation of KSRTC funds.