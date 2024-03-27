KSRTC charged rs 444 for four parrots

Bengaluru: The state owned KSRTC charged rs 444 for four lovebirds (parrots) for transporting from Bengaluru to Mysuru. The whopping fare went viral in social media on Wednesday. According to officials Grandma and little girl bought lovebirds and traveled to Mysore at 8 am on Wednesday. Two have been given free tickets under Shakti Yojana. However, four parrots have been given tickets at a price of Rs 444, which is Rs 111 for one.

Passengers also captured and shared the scene of grandmother and granddaughter sitting in the middle of the bus seat with lovebirds. More importantly, the ticket price has attracted everyone's attention.

Grandmother and Granddaughter are treated as adults and given free travel tickets by the conductor under Shakti Yojana. In another ticket, the lovebirds are treated as 'children' and given a ticket of Rs 444. As per KSRTC rules, passengers have to buy half ticket for pets and birds they carry with them. Passengers who do not get tickets in this way are allowed to levy a fine of 10 per cent on the ticket price of their journey.

KSRTC officials said that if the conductor does not issue half the ticket, there is a possibility of filing a criminal case and suspending the conductor for misappropriation of KSRTC funds.