M’luru MP unveils one of many infrastructure projects to promote temple tourism

Mangaluru: TheMP of Mangaluru Capt. Brijesh Chowta, has stated that a string of infrastructure development projects in the religious tourist places will come up in the near future. He was participating in the first of such programmes held at Someshwara temple in Ullal on Sunday.

He said the tourism experience in coastal Karnataka has to be ramped up and was propelled by the funds through his 2024-25 Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) allocation, with a grant of ₹18 lakh.

The ceremony, marked by traditional rituals and attended by local dignitaries and community members, underscores a commitment to improving infrastructure for the thousands of devotees visiting the historic Shri Somanatha Temple and tourists flocking to the scenic Someshwara Beach. The temple, believed to have been constructed by the Alupa Dynasty in the 10th century and renovated in the 15th century, is a revered pilgrimage site known as Rudrapada Kshetra, where rituals for departed souls are performed. Adjacent to Someshwara Beach, a rocky coastline where the Netravati River meets the Arabian Sea, is famed for its stunning sunsets but cautioned for its strong currents, making it a popular yet challenging tourist spot.

Captain Chowta, a former officer of the Indian Army’s Gorkha Regiment, emphasised the project’s dual purpose. “This facility will enhance the convenience and hygiene for devotees and tourists, aligning with our vision to boost temple tourism and preserve the rich cultural heritage of Dakshina Kannada,” he said. The MP has been actively utilising MPLADS funds for regional development, recently laying foundations for ₹6 crore worth of road projects in Sullia and a ₹2.75 crore access road in Kadaba, reflecting a broader focus on infrastructure and connectivity.

The new toilet block is expected to address a critical need, given the area’s growing footfall. Located 13 kilometres from Mangaluru and 17 kilometres south of the city centre, the site is well-connected by road, with Mangaluru serving as a gateway via air, rail, and highway networks. Local tourism officials hailed the initiative as a step towards sustainable development, noting that improved amenities could further elevate the region’s appeal as a cultural and natural destination. The ceremony featured traditional rituals, with participants including local leaders and residents, as captured in a series of images shared by Chowta on social media. The project aligns with his ongoing efforts to transform Dakshina Kannada into a model region, blending modern infrastructure with the preservation of its historical legacy.