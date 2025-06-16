Planning to name a metro station after Field Marshal K M Cariappa, will decide soon: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he would discuss with the Chief Minister on naming a metro station after Field Marshal K M Cariappa.

Speaking at an event organised by the Kodava Samaja to thank the government for granting 7 acres of land, he said, “The CM and I will discuss and decide naming a metro station after Field Marshal Cariappa. It would be our privilege to do so. We have an open mind about this.”

“Kodagu and Kodavas are a jewel for Karnataka and the country. History shows us that Kodavas have handled all responsibilities given to them in a responsible way. Their contribution to the field of sports, politics, law is immense. Kodavas contribution to India’s independence fight is well documented,” he said.

“We are for conserving culture and tradition. The government has highly subsidised the land given to Kodava Samaja considering the sacrifices of the community. The Congress party has a history of helping smaller communities in the country. Our government has decided to allot the land after discussing it in the Cabinet meeting,” he added.

Strengthen the party

“Our government has done a lot for Kodavas. It has given land to the army veterans. Kodavas have been sent to Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council to ensure that your community has a voice. I appeal to you to strengthen the hands of our party recognising our contribution. You have supported Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda in the previous election, I seek your continued support for them.”