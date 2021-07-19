Professional courses to be taught in Kannada from next academic year 

Bengaluru: "All the professional courses including engineering will also be taught in Kannada across the State starting from the next academic year and the respective translation works of the curriculum has been initiated," Deputy Chief Minister Dr C.N.Ashwath Narayan, who is also the minister of higher education, stated on Sunday.

Speaking in the webinar organized by All Languages Faculty Association of Karnataka University on the topic "New Education Policy- Study of Indian Languages', he said, "regional language (mother tongue) will be further strengthened after the implementation of National Education Policy and let there be no apprehensions in this regard,"

"NEP emphasizes providing professional education in regional languages and accordingly, governments will encourage measures to realize the ambition of the policy," Ashwath Narayan opined.

"Our regional language Kannada should also flourish correspondingly as technology and innovation progress and it should exist in all spheres. The NEP will not allow outsiders to enforce other languages on us. The courses and curriculum will be designed by our own universities and subject experts," he explained.