Rain-Hit NH-66 in Mangaluru Closed to Two-Wheelers as Authorities Sound Monsoon Alert
Mangaluru: With the monsoon intensifying along Karnataka's coast, the Highway Administration has restricted two- and three-wheeler movement on the Suratkal–Nantoor Junction stretch of National Highway-66 in Mangaluru, citing safety risks caused by waterlogged and damaged road sections.
The directive, issued under Section 31 of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, mandates that such vehicles use alternate service roads until the end of the monsoon period in September 2025.
“Continuous rainfall since last month has severely impacted the highway’s surface integrity in certain sections, posing a threat to smaller vehicles,” an official statement said.
The permissible speed limit between Suratkal and Nantoor Junction has also been capped at 50 km/h for all vehicles. Commuters have been urged to follow the advisory strictly and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain.
The region has been under a red alert by the India Meteorological Department, with low-lying areas in Mangaluru already experiencing flooding and traffic disruptions.