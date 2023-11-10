USV Partners with Biogenomics to launch INSUQUICK, The first biosimilar Insulin Aspart for people with diabetes in India

Bengaluru: USV Pvt Ltd and Biogenomics announced the launch of INSUQUICK®, India’s first biosimilar Insulin Aspart, which will improve access for people with diabetes.



Diabetes is a growing healthcare concern in India as nearly 11.4% of the country’s adult population, which accounts for 101 million people, are living with diabetes. Besides this, there are an additional 136 million people who are pre-diabetic and who have a high propensity to convert into diabetes in a short time.

InsuQuick is a “Make in India” product, developed and manufactured using 100% indigenous technology, and has undergone a robust clinical program to ensure global quality standards. It is available in all metros, and Tier I/II cities.

The Managing Director, USV Pvt LTD, Prashant Tewari said," We are committed to improving the quality of lives of people with diabetes. Strengthening our resolve, As a leader in the oral anti-diabetes segment, our entry into injectables is a strategic step towards bolstering our market presence and our aspiration to lead in the diabetes market. We have collaborated with Biogenomics to provide global-quality insulin aspart for our people with diabetes.

TheCo-Founder and President of Biogenomics, Dr Sanjay Sonar said, “Insulin aspart is the first biosimilar in the category of rapid-acting insulin and is a result of more than ten years of R&D efforts.

The Co-Founder and Director of Biogenomics, Dr Archana Krishnan, mentioned It is 100% made in India with indigenous technology using fingerprint-like similarity for structure conformation and a robust clinical program to establish efficacy and safety.

Insuquick will be available in cartridges, vials, and prefilled disposable pens, offering flexibility tailored to the needs of people with diabetes. The disposable and reusable pens are contemporary and lightweight in design and have a legible scale and audible clicks for precise incremental settings.

Insulin aspart promises to be the stepping stone for USV’s entry into the insulin market. The company will continue to expand in the coming years with robust R&D to deliver comprehensive solutions to People with Diabetes







