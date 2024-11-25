Wait for big meal at Indira Canteens ends in dismay

Bengaluru: Those who waited to taste the new menu at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru are disappointed. They have to wait for more days. The government, which had decided to serve big meals, chapatis and Mangalore buns at Indira Canteens, has now given the green signal to implement the new menu in only a few Indira Canteens. Currently, only two packages out of the three-tiered packages have been approved. The government has to give the green signal for the other package. Currently, meals are being served according to the new menu only in a few places, including the South Zone of BBMP, and many more places have to wait for the menu.

According to the new menu, Idli will be available in the morning on all seven days of the week. Three types of Idli and Sambar will be available. One type of rice bath will be available every day. Chutney, Sambar, Yogurt Bajji and Khara Boondi will be served with these items. On other days of the week, breakfast will be served with idli, followed by palav, bisibele bath, khara bath, and pongal.

Currently, out of the 192 Indira Canteens under the BBMP, only a few Indira Canteens are offering the new menu. Meanwhile, most Indira Canteens are serving meals and snacks according to the old menu, and people will get mudde bhagya only after the proposal currently in the government’s courtyard gets the green signal. Meanwhile, people who are already enjoying rice and sambar have demanded that mudde and chapati be served in all Indira Canteens as soon as possible.

Overall, the fact that nutritious food mudde and chapati are being served in Indira Canteens that fill the stomach at a low price has made customers happy.

However, customers are expressing frustration that the new menu has not yet been implemented in some places, and it remains to be seen whether the new menu will be implemented in all Indira Canteens in the capital even before the new year.