Working with PM Modi is unique & big experience: Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru: Expressing happiness over being selected as the Union Minister of State (MoS) for the consecutive second term, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said on Monday that working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a unique and big experience.



Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the newly inducted Union Minister stated, “Narendra Modiji has provided me with an opportunity in the Central cabinet, and I am pleased. Working with him is a unique, big and significant experience.”

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his third term in office. His conviction is towards transforming the country into a developed India by 2047, placing it on the path of progress and empowering it socially and economically," she said.

The Minister further said, “The third government has assumed power with this conviction. I extend my congratulations to all MPs and ministers of the NDA. Five of us have been sworn in as cabinet ministers from Karnataka."

"In the coming days, whatever responsibility is given to me, I will work towards fulfilling it. I assure the people of Karnataka that I will exert my efforts towards making India a developed nation by 2047,” she said.

"The people of Bengaluru have helped me win by a significant margin. Credit goes to the party workers and leaders of the BJP in the Bengaluru North constituency. They have worked tirelessly," she stated.

Shobha Karandlaje, a close associate of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, won from the Bengaluru North constituency with a margin of 2.59 lakh votes. She polled 9.86 lakh votes against the Congress candidate, former Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Professor M.V. Rajeev Gowda.

Karandlaje held the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare portfolio between 2019 and 2024. She is known for her fiery image and fearless statements on terrorism and religious fundamentalism.



