College Students In Tamil Nadu Must Be Vaccinated In Order To Attend Offline Classes

The Tamil Nadu government declared on Friday to make it obligatory for all college students to be completely vaccinated to attend offline classes. The announcement comes days after research revealed that only 46% of engineering students over the age of 18 have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccinations, with only 12% receiving both doses.



State Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced the government's decision and requested college officials to verify and assure 100 percent double dosage immunizations. Recent reports from the Chennai municipal corporation and the public health directorate underlined the dangers of the infection spreading through educational institute canteens and dining places.

He stated that all students over the age of 18 should be vaccinated, referring to the 11 Covid clusters at educational establishments around the state in the last three months. On Saturdays, the Greater Chennai Corporation would hold special camps for students at colleges. The Delta version of Covid-19 was connected to all incidents recorded in educational institutes.



Meanwhile, to decrease the danger of infection, the minister's directions also require everyone to wear masks both inside and outside of the classrooms, disposable containers in college canteens, and regulated access of students within canteens in separate batches. The orders also prohibited colleges from hosting events such as cultural programmes and sporting events such as football and hockey games without first obtaining government approval.