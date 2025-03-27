2 burglars arrested; gold, mobile phones worth Rs 15L recovered

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team, along with the Saidabad police, apprehended two house burglars. They recovered 145 gm of gold ornaments, a watch and three mobile phones, all worth Rs 15 lakh.

Habeeb Mohammed alias Chotu (37), a habitual property offender, and Habeeb Ali (49), a receiver were arrested. The police detected six cases reported in Saidabad, Falaknuma, I S Sadan, Moghalpura and Shahinayathgunj police limits.

According to the police, Habeeb, a plumber and habitual burglar since 2000, committed about 59 HB and other property offences in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates. His brother, Ali, also a habitual property offender, was previously involved in eight property offences. In July 2024 both were arrested and sent to judicial remand by the Moghalpura Police in a burglary case.

In February 2025, both were released on bail but didn’t change. They decided to commit burglaries. Habeeb lifted a two-wheeler and in the intervening night of March 23/24 and committed a burglary under Saidabad police limits. They were absconding since then.

On information, the team worked out for clues technically and apprehended Habeeb from his residence in Shaheen Nagar. During interrogation, he confessed that half of the stolen property was kept with him. It was recovered. He stated that the remaining property was given to Ali for disposal. The police apprehended Ali from his residence in Sultan Shahi and recovered the remaining property. Both were being sent to court for judicial remand.