2nd phone-tapping case: IO files application seeking direction

Hyderabad: On Friday the investigating officer in the second phone-tapping case registered by the Panjagutta police filed an interim application before the HC single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman, seeking a direction to ’dismiss’ his order dated February 19. The judge had directed the IO not to go further with the investigation in the case until March 3, taking into consideration the contentions of senior counsel Dama Seshadri Naidu for BRS leader T Harish Rao and retired DCP Radhakishan Rao, both accused.

Naidu who argued that the police had already arrested the other two accused in the second phone-tapping case; there are chances of the petitioners getting arrested too. The IO had filed a petition before the lower court, seeking custody of the two accused for investigation. The lower court is reluctant to pass any orders on the custody petition of A-3 and 4 as the HC had passed orders, directing the IO not to go further with the Investigation. Under these circumstances, the IO has filed the interim application, seeking “dismissal” of the order.

Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao argued seeking an early hearing of the petition in view of the “stay” on investigation and the pendency of the custody petition of A-3 and 4 before the lower court. Justice Lakshman, after hearing the PP, asked for consent of Naidu. After the counsel agreed for advancement of the hearing in the criminal petition, the judge “dismissed” the interim application and said the main criminal petition will be heard finally. Hearing in the case was adjourned to February 27.