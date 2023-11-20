7,514 working professionals get degrees at BITS-Pilani convocation

Hyderabad: The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of the Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS)-Pilani on Sunday hosted the convocation where 7,514 working professionals were awarded degrees in 26 programmes. They included 5,183 (MTech), 1,641 (MBA), 620 (BTech) and 70 (MSc).

A BITS Pilani communiqué said this was arguably the first convocation in India that was organised for working professionals at such a large scale, specially by a leading higher education institute in science, engineering and management domains.

While about 900 working professionals attended the convocation at the Hyderabad campus and received degrees in person, several thousand others received them virtually through the Metaverse technology in a near-realistic and immersive environment.

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, founder-chairman and board member, Cyient, who was the chief guest, emphasised the importance of lifelong learning. He urged the graduates to be bold in their ambitions, not settle for mediocrity, and constantly aim for excellence.

Dr Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chancellor of BITS Pilani, in a message, encouraged the graduates to dream and make a difference, besides congratulating them for earning well-deserved milestones through their tireless efforts. Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, vice-chancellor, Prof G Sundar, director, off-campus programmes and industry engagement, BITS-Pilani, were among the participants.