A smelly affair in Masjidbanda

Kondapur: The residents near Prabuupada Township, Masjidbanda have been facing official apathy over the last few months as their pleas are left unheard by the civic authorities. S Balaji, a resident, informed, "The condition of the road has been the same for the last two months.

No official has so far intervened in our matter even after multiple requests. The sewerage malodorous water is overflowing across the colony and can cause a serious health issue if not addressed soon."