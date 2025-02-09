AI-Powered Health App Launched in Hyderabad’s Urban Slums

Hyderabad-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered health application at the primary healthcare level in urban slums. The initiative, in collaboration with U.S.-based start-up MIDOC, aims to enhance preventive and curative healthcare management across 12 community health centres run by HHF.

As part of a pilot programme, the app has been deployed at five centres in Rajendra Nagar, Shaheen Nagar, Ghouse Nagar, and Hasan Nagar. Before its launch, doctors at these centres underwent extensive orientation and training to ensure seamless implementation.

The AI-driven tool monitors key health metrics, generating real-time alerts for abnormalities, thus enabling timely medical intervention. One of its key features is a centralised health profile, which consolidates medical records for all family members, ensuring easy updates and structured healthcare tracking.

AI-Driven Healthcare Support

The app offers AI-powered insights for personalised preventive measures based on historical patient data. On the curative side, it acts as a virtual assistant for doctors, automating prescription generation from patient-doctor conversations, reducing manual paperwork, and summarising lengthy medical reports for quicker decision-making.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF highlighted another vital feature—an AI-driven follow-up system that sends alerts based on treatment timelines. Patients receive automated notifications for medication schedules, upcoming appointments, and health check-ups. The app also provides real-time AI chat support, telemedicine consultations, and virtual follow-ups, enhancing accessibility for underserved communities.

Empowering Patients and Healthcare Providers

For patients, the app simplifies medical record management by allowing easy uploads and smart categorisation of prescriptions and lab results. It also enables integration with specialists and healthcare facilities, ensuring targeted care. Additionally, interactive visual analytics offer an AI-powered health overview, helping families track progress and improvements.

“Bringing AI into the primary healthcare ecosystem will enhance patient experience and trust while empowering our physicians to serve patients more holistically,” said Mr. Askari.

With HHF’s centres serving over 5.56 lakh patients in 2024, this AI-powered initiative marks a significant step towards improving healthcare access and efficiency in Hyderabad’s urban slums.