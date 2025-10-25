Ambedkar Open University hosts a job mela

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University reaffirmed its commitment to student empowerment by organizing a Job Mela on Friday in collaboration with Infinks Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. The event, held on the university campus, aimed to provide employment opportunities to graduates from the 2024 and 2025 batches.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani emphasized that the university’s primary goal is to ensure that every student receives a fair chance at employment. “We are working towards creating a system where job opportunities are accessible to all our students,” he said. He announced plans to conduct mega job fairs in partnership with more companies in the coming months and revealed that the university intends to host a Job Mela every month. Placement Officer Dr. P. Venu Gopal Reddy explained that the current Job Mela was specifically organized for recent graduates, and that selected candidates were issued appointment letters on the spot by Infinks Healthcare officials.

The event witnessed active participation from key university officials, including Academic Director Prof. Pushpa Chakrapani and EMR&RC Director Prof. Ravindranath Solomon. Infinks Healthcare representatives Manohar Ramagalla, Sai Krishna, and Navadeep Sai served as members of the interview board, conducting assessments and finalizing selections.