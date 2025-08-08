Amity University partners with state govt on skill development

Hyderabad: Amity University has joined forces with Young India Skills University to provide skill development training to unemployed youth in Telangana.

University Chancellor Atul Chauhan met with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday and expressed his gratitude for the state cabinet’s approval for the establishment of the university.

During the meeting, the Chancellor said that the university will offer services to develop the education sector in Telangana. As part of the skill development programme, Atul said the university will also sign an agreement and partner with the Young India Skills Development University.

The Chancellor briefed Revanth Reddy about the state-of-the-art educational facilities available at the university to offer quality education to students. He said Amity University is ready to work hard and excel in Telangana.