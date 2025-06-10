As schools set to reopen in state, buses still unfit to ferry students

Hyderabad: In view of the reopening of schools, vehicles transporting students must necessarily possess valid fitness certificates. As several thousands of buses are yet to obtain the certificates, the Transport department has ramped up fitness inspections of school buses to ensure student safety.

Worried parents are feeling anxious with schools set to reopen on June 12, many school buses, which their children depend on for transportation, reportedly did not secure the required fitness certificates from the transport department for the academic year.

According to the transport department, of the total 25,677 buses operated by educational institutions across the state, only 17,020 of these buses have obtained fitness certificates so far. As per the rules, an annual fitness certification is required for all vehicles, assessing their mechanical state and safety attributes prior to being authorised for student transportation.

Joint Transport Commissioner (Vigilance & Enforcement) Mamindla Chandrasekhar Goud urged the remaining 8,657 buses to immediately obtain fitness certification from their respective transport department offices.

The JTC has strictly warned that school buses older than 15 years must not be operated under any circumstances. “If such aged or unfit vehicles are used to transport students, not only will the vehicles be seized, but legal action will also be initiated against the respective managements,” he added.

Chandrasekhar reiterated that the responsibility of maintaining educational institution vehicles lies solely with the school management. He advised that buses must be kept in good condition and experienced drivers must be employed. He also added that there will be checks on vehicles carrying students beyond their permitted capacity.

The Joint Transport Commissioner stated that special inspection drives have been ordered across all districts. District-level transport officials are conducting meetings with school managements and drivers in their respective areas, he added.

Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, General secretary M Dayanand said that as per the Motor Vehicles Act, bus drivers must have a valid heavy vehicle driving licence and be under 60 years of age. However, this has not been followed by the institutions, and they are hiring unprofessional drivers, he pointed out.

Additionally, an attendant must accompany students on every trip. Buses must be equipped with essential safety items such as a first-aid kit, fire extinguisher, and up-to-date documentation, including registration papers and a valid fitness certificate.

The Transport Vigilance & Enforcement wing must ensure that the safety guideline issued by the transport department must be followed to ensure the safety for the student’s transportation, said Dayanand.