Asst Prof ratification interviews begin at JNTUH

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), has commenced the interviews to ratify the position of Assistant Professor for affiliated private colleges.

The interviews commenced on Friday and will be held until January 20. The process is overseen by JNTUH officials, in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof V Balakista Reddy, Rector Prof K Vijayakumar Reddy, and Registrar Dr K Venkateswara Rao. Later on, the Vice-Chancellor, accompanied by Dr S Thara Kalyani, the Director of the Affiliation Audit Cell, Prof B Ravindra Reddy, the Autonomous Director, and Dr B Swetha, the Deputy Director, reviewed the ongoing processes and gathered information regarding the management and procedures of the programme. The Vice-Chancellor interacted with the candidates attending the interviews and asked questions on various topics in the presence of the panel members.

Earlier, the university successfully conducted the second phase of the ‘Campus Clean’ programme at the Boys’ Hostel, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor V Balakista Reddy, with the active participation of the university officials and NSS volunteers, as well as both teaching and non-teaching staff. During the event, the Vice-Chancellor asked the students to maintain good health and disciplined living.