BC Commission to commence public hearings from Oct 24

Hyderabad: As part of the 'caste survey', the BC Commission has decided to tour all over the State and hold public hearings in all ten headquarters of combined districts. The BC Commission met in its office in Khairatabad on Monday and discussed further course of action in accordance with the orders issued by the Telangana government on October 9, specifying the terms of reference to the Commission. Principal Secretary of Planning Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, who attended the meeting as a special invitee, briefed the Commission on the preparations being made to conduct the ‘Caste Survey’ in the State. It is decided to conduct the survey programme under the supervision of the BC Commission with the coordination of both.

According to the orders issued by the government, the BC Commission has to decide the percentage of reservations to be provided to Backward Classes in the local bodies. As part of this study, the Commission has decided to tour all over the State and hold public hearings in the old ten district headquarters. It has been decided in principle to start this programme on October 24. The Commission will soon issue a notification in this regard. Further, the Commission has decided to seek the views of all sections in this regard and, as part of this, decided to convene a meeting of consultations with intellectuals belonging to Backward Classes soon.