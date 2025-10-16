Beware of Diwali online scams:Hyd’bad CCU red flags citizens

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Unit has issued a stern warning to citizens ahead of Diwali, urging them to remain vigilant against a surge in online scams that exploit the festive shopping rush.

Fraudsters are deploying fake e-commerce portals, malicious APK files, phishing links, and fraudulent social media advertisements offering unbelievable discounts on electronic gadgets and festive gifts to steal personal and banking information, resulting in severe financial losses. Cybercriminals employ several deceptive tactics, including circulating unauthorized shopping apps that mimic genuine platforms, sending fake links embedded with malware, and promoting fake lucky draws and gift offers that lure victims into sharing sensitive details or making advance payments.

One disturbing modus operandi involves sending fake customer care numbers to victims and sharing malicious APK files to gain remote access to their devices and bank accounts.

Two recent cases highlight the risks: A 29-year-old woman from Secunderabad was duped of Rs1,40,000 after being trapped in a fake ‘Diwali gift offer’ scam, and a 69-year-old from Azampura lost over Rs1,02,000 after installing a fraudulent APK file shared by scammers posing as customer support, enabling remote access and money theft.

The Cyber Crime Unit cautioned citizens against downloading unverified apps or clicking suspicious links received via WhatsApp, SMS, or social media.

It emphasizes shopping only on trusted e-commerce websites, avoiding sharing of OTPs or card details with unknown entities, and disregarding unsolicited calls or messages offering gifts or rewards. Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on online accounts and immediately reporting suspicious activity can help minimize losses. Victims of online fraud are advised to report incidents promptly to the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or lodge complaints to assist authorities in freezing fraudulent transactions.