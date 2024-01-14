  • Menu
Bhogi Bliss: Srinagar Colony Walkers Association Rings in the Festival with Joyful Gathering and Traditional Tiffins

In view of Bhogi festival, walkers association Srinagar Colony organised a gathering of 50 to 60 walker's and celebrated bhogi happily in the early...

In view of Bhogi festival, walkers association Srinagar Colony organised a gathering of 50 to 60 walker's and celebrated bhogi happily in the early hour's and Sri. SUBBA REDDY arranged traditional tiffins for everyone.



All senior citizens along with Sri.K Vasu,Babu Rao,Prasad and Samma Rao and others participated in the event

X