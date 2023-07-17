Live
BRS MLA Gopinath’s followers attack own party leader
- The MLA faced flak from the people after the CCTV footage of the attack went viral on the social media
- It is learnt that the BRS MLA was objecting to the photo of another BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on the flexi
Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and his followers attacked his own party activist Ganesh Singh fuming over a Bonalu flex in Vengalrao Nagar on Sunday. The MLA faced flak from the people after the CCTV footage of the attack went viral on the social media.
As part of the Bonalu festival, the BRS activist Ganesh Singh had erected a flexi in Vengalrao Nagar. The MLA who is also the city president of the BRS along with his followers came to Ganesh’s house and started an argument with the BRS activist. It is learnt that the BRS MLA was objecting to the photo of another BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on the flexi. Sridhar Reddy who was in BJP in the past had joined the BRS party and has been active in the constituency.
The followers of Gopinath were seen arguing with Ganesh. Later, Ganesh’s father also joined the argument and while the MLA was showing his anger, few of the followers pushed Ganesh and his father. The police personnel who were there could not stop the altercation. All the action was recorded in CCTV footage.