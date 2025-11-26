Cabinet okays merger of 27 municipalities into GHMC

Hyderabad: In a major decision ahead of the municipal elections, the state Cabinet has approved the merger of 27 municipalities into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Following this, the corporation’s jurisdiction will spread around the ORR (Outer Ring Road).

The present term of the corporation’s elected body will end in February implying that the next elections will be held in the expanded Greater Hyderabad. There will be a considerable increase of wards in GHMC, which currently has 150 wards.

The Cabinet discussed the challenges as regards development of the 27 municipalities that were carved out by the BRS rule within ORR limits. The government was of the strong opinion that the merger of municipalities with GHMC will help equitable development of the entire zone inside the ORR. The merger will also provide better civic amenities to all residents.

Pedda Amberpet, Jalpally, Shamshabad, Turkayanjal, Manikonda, Narsingi, Adibatla, Thukkuguda, Medchal, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Pocharam, Ghatkesar, Gundlapochampally, Thumukunta, Kompally, Dundigal, Bolarum, Tellapur, Aminpur, Badangpet, Bandlaguda Jagir, Meerpet, Boduppal, Peerjadiguda, Jawaharnagar and Nizampet municipalities will be merged with GHMC.

As per the breakup, the merger will include 13 urban local bodies in Medchal Malkajgiri district, 11 from Rangareddy district and three municipalities in Sangareddy district.

Meanwhile, at the behest of the state government, the GHMC council meeting adopted a resolution for the merger of the 27 municipalities with the GHMC on Tuesday evening.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development officials said that a uniform tax system would be introduced, which will effectively replace the property tax, water tax and other tax collection avenues in every municipal body. As a result, those residing in the 27 municipal bodies are likely to be burdened with higher taxes which are being collected within GHMC limits. Taxes collected for granting permission to construct residential and commercial buildings will also be increased. Officials said that the MA&UD Department will conduct a study of the tax collections and take a final decision only after getting the government’s approval. A decision on the increase of wards in GHMC limits will be taken soon, officials said.