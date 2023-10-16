Charminar mired in civic mess,dwellers say polls a ray of hope

Hyderabad: Constituencies in the Southern part of the city lack proper civic amenities, health care, and otherdevelopments. A trip to the Charminar Assembly constituency acquaints you with their plight including long pending projects, pathetic roads replete with encroachments, overflowing sewage, garbage piled up, and lanes sans adequate lighting.

The upcoming elections bring a ray of hope to the citizens living in Old City. Observing the other side of the city, all developments are what the voters in the South of the city expect from the public representatives in the next five years. Inhabitants in the constituency lag behind when it comes to the execution of civic projects, road widening works, conservation of heritage structures, provision of adequate educational and health facilities, and proper civic amenities.

To begin with, the Charminar constituency has been in the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sway for decades. However, the segment has been lagging behind with proper roads, as the majority of roads are narrow and decades old. The segment acquaints one with the same which was a decade back. The Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP) was yet to be completed which was started in 2018 after a revision of its plan.

According to the social activists, there was no road widening in various areas or upgradation of sewerage, SW drains, and drinking water lanes in the constituency. “With a lack of proper amenities, the inhabitants in these areas are living like old-timers. The slums including Talab Katta, Sultan Shahi, Chowk, Pardiwada, and Puranapul remain the same,” said Mohammed Ahmed, an activist in Old City.

The road widening which was sanctioned years back was yet to be completed. Several road stretches including the Shalibanda – Fateh Darwaza – DhoodhBowli, Moosabowli to Petlaburj, and Charminar – Falaknuma road stretch were not completely widened and were not different stages. The sooner it is completed the better is the common refrain.

Despite the fact that a lot is talked about the conservation of heritage monuments, not much is done on the ground. The renovation of Mir Alam Mandi and the construction of the new Mahboob Chowk remains on paper. The historic structures including Khursheed Jah Devdi, BadshahiAshoorkhana, Purani Haveli, and Paigah Tombs cry for attention. A long-term conservation plan is needed, which will not only help in the upkeep of heritage monuments but also attract tourists.

The complexion of Old City politics, where the AIMIM has held sway for over four decades, MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan won the seat in 2018 and Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri was MLA for three terms in 2004, 2009, and 2014.

Government hospitals are the need of the hour in this part of the city. There is a need for an Urban Primary Health Centre and the upgradation of government-run hospitals. “Upgrading the existing hospitals at least in slum areas will help a lot,” feels K Venkatesh, a local activist at Lal Darwaza.