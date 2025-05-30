CM calls for Change of guard at Centre

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy underscored the need for change in national leadership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to teach a befitting lesson to Pakistan in the recent Operation Sindoor offensive.

Likening Modi to ‘demonetised Rs 1000-currency note’ in the wake of the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire, Revanth Reddy emphasised that had it been Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Modi’s position, he, inspired by his grandmother Indira Gandhi, would have broken Pakistan into pieces and taken possession of the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), besides liberating Balochistan.

Addressing the Jai Hind rally in the city on Thursday, which was attended by AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, several ministers and ex-servicemen, the CM urged the participants to ensure that Rahul Gandhi became the Prime Minister of the nation as he would repeat the feat of ‘Apara Kali’ Indira Gandhi who broke Pakistan into pieces.

Recalling India’s victories against Pakistan under the leadership of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the Chief Minister remarked that the war was not for the fainthearted. “Those who lead the war should have valour, spine, planning, strategy and bravery,” he said to the cheers of the audience.

While referring to various defence manufacturing units in Hyderabad, Reddy said that had the present BJP government engaged indigenously developed jet fighters, the situation would have been quite different during the aerial combat with Pakistan. “Hyderabad houses one of the largest cantonments in the country, where fighter jets also get manufactured. Had the government procured indigenous jets, we would have saved our face. Instead, the Modi government decided to procure Rafael for the sake of contractors, but those fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan. How many Rafael jets were shot down by Pakistan?

Why is there no discussion on the matter? Modi should answer these questions,” Revanth Reddy demanded.

Critical of the Tiranga Yatra organised by the BJP, the Chief Minister asked as to what the BJP government was celebrating about when US President Donald claimed that he was instrumental in the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. “We announced all our support to the Modi government at the critical juncture when an all-party meet was organised. But when Trump made his announcement, the Central government did not convene an all-party meeting. Why no opinion was sought from political parties following the ceasefire announcement,” he asked.