CM Revanth equating BJP with British highly objectionable

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the comments made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, comparing the BJP to being more dangerous than the British.

On Monday, he said that such remarks are highly objectionable and shameful. It is inappropriate to equate the BJP, which is deeply rooted in nationalist principles and patriotism, with the British who exploited the country, he said.

Kumar alleged that the Congress Party embodies opportunistic politics and corrupt governance, claiming that Congress is even more dangerous than Coronavirus. He dismissed Revanth Reddy’s aspiration to prevent the BJP from coming to power in Telangana as mere daydreaming, asserting that Congress is a sinking ship.

He pointed out that while the BRS faced significant public anger during its 10 years of rule, Congress has accumulated even more public resentment within just 15 months of governance. He noted Reddy’s failure to secure victory for Congress in his own district, Mahbubnagar, or retain the sitting seat in Malkajgiri, where the BJP emerged victorious.

Furthermore, Reddy’s personal contest in Kamareddy ended in a loss to the BJP, placing him in third place. He also suffered defeats in the MLC elections. The results of the MP and MLC elections indicate that the BJP holds over 50 per cent representation, an important fact that should not be overlooked. In the Hyderabad MLC elections, Congress struggled to field candidates. Lacking support, they were even willing to surrender Hyderabad to the AIMIM.

Making claims in Gujarat—BJP’s stronghold—that they can halt the BJP’s rise in Telangana is, according to him, the biggest joke of the century. He finds it laughable that a party unable to address its own issues speaks of cleansing the entire nation.

It is well known among the people of Telangana that Congress and AIMIM engage in religious politics and incite communal hatred under the guise of reservations. “No matter how many dramas they enact, it is certain that the BJP will come to power in Telangana. He suggested that instead of losing ground, they should focus on retaining power in states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.