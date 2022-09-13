Cong to hoist Telangana flag on Integration Day

Hyderabad: In a move that is likely to trigger a controversy, the State unit of Congress has decided to hoist a new Telangana State flag along with the tricolour on the 75th Hyderabad Integration Day, besides introducing a new Telangana Talli, which would reflect all sections of people in the State.

After coming to power in the State, the "TS" prefix in the vehicle registration number plates, would be replaced with "TG", TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said at a press conference here on Monday.

He further said Ande Sri's Jaya Jaya Hay song would be declared as Telangana's State official song.

The Congress party has also decided to conduct year-long festivities from September 17 till next year as part of Hyderabad Integration Day celebrations.

"We will hoist a separate flag for Telangana State along with the national flag as part of the Hyderabad Integration Day celebrations. A new Telangana Talli, which will reflect all sections of Telangana people, will be unveiled" Revanth Reddy said, adding Congress rejects the "Telangana Talli" that was created by ruling TRS party.

After Congress, only Communist parties had the right to organize the Integration Day celebrations in the State, he stated.

The TPCC president said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Padayatra would enter Telangana on October 24. Special action plan was being prepared to create awareness on the significance of Padayatra among people across the State, he added.