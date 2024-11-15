Cops intensify probe

Hyderabad: The attack on Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain and other officials by the residents in Lagacharla village is taking many twists and turns as the probing officials intensified their investigation to unearth BRS working president KT Rama Rao's role in the incident.

While a police team began its probe into the incident by visiting the village on Thursday, arrested BRS leader P Narendar Reddy sparked a controversy by submitting an affidavit to the court from the jail and claiming that the confession report given by the police was false. He said he did not confess what the police had claimed in the report.

On the other hand, the police who claim that they have evidence against Narender Reddy, once again visited the Parigi police station and quizzed the villagers for more than two hours. The police team was led by Additional Director General of Police Mahesh Bhagwat, IG (Inspector General) Satyanarayana and Vikarabad SP Narayana Reddy.

They questioned the villagers regarding the circumstances that led to the attack on officials at the gram sabha which was held for land acquisition for the pharma city.

They wanted to find out who was behind the violence and the role of BRS leaders in instigating the villagers before the attack on the Collector and others who were also injured in the incident.

Phone call data, interaction with the BRS leaders by the villagers before the visit of the officials to gram sabha and the movement of the BRS leaders in the village for the last one week were some of the issues that were probed.

Police claims that it was Narender Reddy who played the key role in inciting the violence on the directions of BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

It is learnt that the police would be coming out with details in the next two days. The role of more than 20 arrested people from the village was also under investigation.