Cops recover Rs 9.5L from cyber fraudsters

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Cyber Crime Unit refunded an amount of Rs 9.50 lakh to the victim who lost to cyber fraudsters on pretext of business fraud.

According to the cyber crime police, a complaint was received from a 32-year-old male businessman from Hyderabad who was cheated under the pretext of business fraud. Fraudsters managed to convince him to transfer Rs 9,50,531 to bank accounts provided by them.

Following the complainant, the cyber crime unit registered a case U/Sec 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act, and U/Sec 111(2) (b), 318 (4), 319 (2) of BNS, and initiated an investigation. The police apprehended the accused at Sector-7, Dwarka, New Delhi. Consequently, the whole amount of Rs 9,50,531 was successfully returned to the victim through Demand Draft.

The cyber crime police said that the cyber fraudsters are targeting business owners by falsely promising lucrative business orders for their products. Victims are lured into paying registration fees, process charges, issuance of ISO certificates, developing business websites under the pretense of high market demand. Once payments are made, fraudsters cut off all communication, leaving victims defrauded.

The police advised the public to verify business opportunities through official government and industry sources. They urged caution against unsolicited calls, emails, and messages promising unrealistic deals. When making payments, individuals should avoid unknown recipients and prefer secure methods such as escrow services. Authorities also noted that victims of cyber fraud may have a chance to recover part of their lost funds if reported immediately. Those affected should report incidents promptly via the helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.