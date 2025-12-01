Cops step up crackdown on drunken driving;980 offenders booked

Hyderabad: Continuingits drive against drunk driving during the weekend, the traffic police in the city caught 983 drivers, who were driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol. As many as 21 drunken drivers were sentenced to imprisonment.

The traffic police stepped up the enforcement and conducted a large-scale drunk and driving test in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

Between November 28 and 29, Hyderabad police caught 552 offenders during a crackdown on drunk driving. Among them, 438 were two-wheelers, 45 were three-wheelers, and 69 were four-wheelers. Notably, 37 offenders had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml or higher.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police nabbed a total of 431 individuals in a drive conducted over the weekend. Police nabbed 325 two-wheeler drivers, 16 three-wheeler drivers, 86 four-wheelers and four heavy vehicle drivers.

Police said the highest number of offenders were in the 21-30 age group, with 181 individuals caught, followed by 150 offenders in the 31-40 age group, and 71 offenders in the 41-50 age group.

Police said 53 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the court.

