CP reviews security preps for Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Hanuman Jayanthi which will be held on Saturday, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand reviewed security arrangements with Hyderabad police officers on Tuesday in a video conference.

During the conference, the Commissioner discussed issuing directives to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The Commissioner discussed the incidents that occurred during the previous Vijaya Yatra and meticulously reviewed the proposed security measures. CV Anand asked the officers to take special surveillance measures at all intersections where smaller processions are expected to converge with the main route. Additional special forces are to be deployed in sensitive areas, particularly those in the vicinity of religious places. Continuous and stringent surveillance must be maintained in these locations.

The Commissioner instructed all concerned Station House Officers to personally inspect the designated route of the Vijaya Yatra, which includes Sri Ram Mandir Gowliguda, and Bible House leading to Tadban Hanuman Temple. They are to identify any potential issues or obstructions and promptly inform the concerned authorities for necessary rectification. The organisers are informed that refraining from the use of DJ systems during the procession would be significantly beneficial for the health and well-being of the general public and the devotees participating in the Vijaya Yatra. The organisers were informed that the operation of drone cameras for any purpose during the Vijaya Yatra is strictly prohibited without obtaining prior, explicit permission from the relevant authorities.

Moreover, bursting of firecrackers, throwing them at pedestrians, and the throwing of gulal colored powder on the general public are strictly prohibited during the procession.

The display of any provocative banners is prohibited. Organisers must ensure the use of a limited number of vehicles in the procession and take all necessary measures to prevent any disturbance by individuals from other communities. The police advised the public not to believe or propagate rumors circulating on social media platforms. Spreading provocative posts and fake messages is strictly discouraged and may attract legal action.

Additionally, a specific emphasis has been placed on preventing any instances of pick pocketing and chain snatching during the Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra.

Additional Commissioner Law and Order Vikram Singh Mann, DCP Special Branch S Chaitanya Kumar, DCP IT Cell Pushpa, along with Zonal DCPs, Inspectors, ACPs, and other officers, participated virtually in the video conference.