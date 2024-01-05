CPM asks Revanth Reddy not to handover KLIP investigation to CBI

Hyderabad : The Revanth government, which released white papers on various sectors during the first assembly meetings, tried to make the previous KCR government guilty before the people. CM Revanth Reddy announced as a witness in the Legislative Assembly that he is ordering a judicial inquiry on three issues in the power sector.

On the other hand, the government is alleging that large-scale corruption has taken place in the irrigation projects as well. The collapsing of the pillars of the Medigadda project, which is a part of the Kaleshwaram project, has created an uproar across the state. Recently, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram made a key request to Revanth Reddy. Tammineni asked the Revanth Reddy not to hand over the investigation to the CBI into the irregularities in the construction of the Kaleswaram project. To this extent he wrote a letter to Revanth.

Tammineni stated in the letter that Central agencies like CBI, ED and IT have become pawns in the hands of the Centre. In this context, instead of handing over the investigation to the CBI, it is suggested that a comprehensive judicial inquiry should be conducted with the sitting judge. Apart from this, some statistics related to the construction of Kaleshwaram project were also mentioned in the letter.

So far for the construction of the project Rs 93 thousand crores were spent, he said. In this through banks Rs. 87,449 crores were sanctioned while Rs 71,565.69 crores have been released and this amount has been spent.